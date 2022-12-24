NANS threatens nationwide protest over fuel scarcity

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has decried the recurring fuel scarcity across the country, vowing it will embark on a nationwide protest if the Federal government does not take action.

According to the association’s vice president, Akinteye Babatunde-Afeez, in an interview with Saturday Punch, the unending fuel crisis has worsened the hardship of students in their various universities with hikes in fares and commodities.

Babatunde-Afeez noted that the association frowned, at its recent Executive Council meeting held on December 10, at the menace of fuel scarcity and resolved to take action if the scarcity persisted.

According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) and security operatives were being “mischievous”, alleged that major oil marketers were involved in the scarcity.

“The NNPCL and security operatives are just being mischievous. Where exactly is this fuel scarcity coming from? We don’t know.

“NNPCL has come out to say there is enough fuel that can go around during the festive season. Now, what is delaying the distribution? Major marketers are involved in this corruption. Some of them are getting the oil directly because they can import it. Now, look at the unending queues compounding the suffering of Nigerian students.

“The government needs to explain to us. It is a compounded problem. As NANS, we are directing our issue to the Minister of Petroleum and the NNPCL MD. We don’t want to know how they will do it but they must put an end to this fuel scarcity.

“We are not joking. We are ready for them, else there will be a nationwide shutdown,” he said.