35.1 C
Abuja

NASENI to use technology to combat oil theft, bunkering

News
Lama Queen Godoz
NASENI will use technology to combat oil theft and bunkering.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has revealed its plan to adopt technology to stop bunkering and oil theft.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mohammad Sani Haruna, disclosing the plan on Tuesday, December 6 at the opening of the Muhammadu Buhari Technology and Innovation Complex at NASENI in Abuja, asserted that NASENI would offer technological solutions to crude oil theft and bunkering.

“NASENI is ready and will soon provide an innovative technology solution to stopping crude oil theft and bunkering, and vandalization of power line and pipelines, as well as surveillance and monitoring devices for our rails, roads and seaways,” Haruna said.

President Muhammadu Buhari said at the event that NASENI had built capacity in fabrication and construction of machines, which he noted was crucial for industrial development and the maintenance of infrastructure, with little assistance from foreign experts.

“Let me blow my trumpet and state that NASENI under my watch as the Chairman of the Governing Board has lived up to its expectation and has performed excellently.

“The agency has invented useful and historic intelligence and defence-related equipment and devices and, in collaboration with reputable organisations, has reverse-engineered Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) with advanced features and Mine Resistance Ambushed Protected (MRAP) APC among others,” Buhari said.

The President said the agency was executing smart irrigation projects for multi-crop season farming, and engaging in the National Tractor Recovery, Rehabilitation and Redeployment (NTRRR) Innovation,  in collaboration with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL).

Buhari addressing the crowd at NASENI Complex
- Advertisement -

Among other NASENI’s contributions to Nigeria’s shift to a manufacturing economy are the assembly of two helicopters.

This is the first ‘Made in Nigeria’ helicopter and the creation of solar cells for 100 per cent solar module production using local raw materials.

According to the President, the agency would establish global alliances to get the necessary technologies to enhance Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Osun Labour Party governorship candidate defects to PDP

LASUN Yusuf, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2022 Osun State governorship election...
News

Kaduna govt confirms airstrikes on bandits hideouts

THE Kaduna State government has confirmed an airstrike on a terrorists' hideout by the...
News

Despite obstacles, IT companies in Nigeria intend to expand locally

DESPITE economic uncertainties, about 72 per cent of global businesses plan expansion into new...
National News

EFCC commences public auction of over 400 forfeited cars in Lagos

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the auction of 435 cars,...
Business and Economy

Senate proposes bill to stop arbitrary issuance of waivers, incentives

The Senate has passed a bill for a second reading to amend the Federal...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOsun Labour Party governorship candidate defects to PDP

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.