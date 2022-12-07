NASENI to use technology to combat oil theft, bunkering

THE National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has revealed its plan to adopt technology to stop bunkering and oil theft.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mohammad Sani Haruna, disclosing the plan on Tuesday, December 6 at the opening of the Muhammadu Buhari Technology and Innovation Complex at NASENI in Abuja, asserted that NASENI would offer technological solutions to crude oil theft and bunkering.

“NASENI is ready and will soon provide an innovative technology solution to stopping crude oil theft and bunkering, and vandalization of power line and pipelines, as well as surveillance and monitoring devices for our rails, roads and seaways,” Haruna said.

President Muhammadu Buhari said at the event that NASENI had built capacity in fabrication and construction of machines, which he noted was crucial for industrial development and the maintenance of infrastructure, with little assistance from foreign experts.

“Let me blow my trumpet and state that NASENI under my watch as the Chairman of the Governing Board has lived up to its expectation and has performed excellently.

“The agency has invented useful and historic intelligence and defence-related equipment and devices and, in collaboration with reputable organisations, has reverse-engineered Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) with advanced features and Mine Resistance Ambushed Protected (MRAP) APC among others,” Buhari said.

The President said the agency was executing smart irrigation projects for multi-crop season farming, and engaging in the National Tractor Recovery, Rehabilitation and Redeployment (NTRRR) Innovation, in collaboration with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL).

Among other NASENI’s contributions to Nigeria’s shift to a manufacturing economy are the assembly of two helicopters.

This is the first ‘Made in Nigeria’ helicopter and the creation of solar cells for 100 per cent solar module production using local raw materials.

According to the President, the agency would establish global alliances to get the necessary technologies to enhance Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.