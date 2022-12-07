Trigger-happy policeman shoots, kills man in Lagos

A young man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh has been shot dead by a trigger-happy policeman in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, eye-witnesses said it happened in front of Ajiwe police station, Ajah, on Wednesday, December 7.

The incident was said to have angered residents and passersby, who gathered at the scene in protest against the killing.

Footage seen online by The ICIR shows moments the crowd were scampering for safety as well-equipped policemen fired teargas into the air to disperse them.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said the officer, whose name he didn’t disclose has been arrested and disarmed.

Hundeyin noted that the Lagos State Police Command, through the Area Commander, Elemoro and the Divisional Police Officer of the area, has since notified and established contact with the victim’s family.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, assuring that investigation has commenced to determine the remote cause of the incident.

“The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served,” he said.