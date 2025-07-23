back to top

Natasha attempt to resume on Tuesday, mere skit, content creation – Senate spokesperson

Natasha's attempt to resume on Tuesday, mere skit, content creation - Senate spokesperson
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan flanked by activist, Aisha Yesufu and other supporters at the complex on Tuesday. Image courtesy of Vanguard
THE Senate has described the attempt by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, to resume her legislative duties as a mere skit and content creation.

The ICIR reported earlier that there was tension on Tuesday when Akpoti-Uduaghan stormed the National Assembly to resume her legislative duties amidst tight security around the complex.

The suspended lawmaker, who was denied access to the National Assembly, relied on a recent judgment delivered by Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to resume Senate proceedings on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

She was ushered into the premises by her supporters, who converged at the entrance as heavy security was beefed up around the complex.

Stern-looking and gun-wielding operatives mounted the road leading to the National Assembly and initially blocked the female senator who drove into the complex in the company of rights activist Aisha Yesufu, and others who chanted solidarity songs and claimed she was their senator who must continue to represent them at the Senate.

Upon arrival, Akpoti-Uduaghan made her way into the National Assembly. She alighted from her vehicle and proceeded into the Senate Building on foot, accompanied by some of her supporters.

The lawmaker, who is serving a six-month suspension, had promised to resume sitting after a court verdict condemning her suspension.

Reacting to the incident on Channels TV ‘Politics Today’ on Tuesday, July 22, the spokesperson of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, said the upper chamber had said all it has to say about the senator.

“We are legislators; we are lawmakers. We are not spectators to be watching skit-making and content creation. So, initially, I said that all this episode, all this saga was about content creation.

“And then the content has been created and is now maybe degenerating into a season film. We are not interested. We are not actors. We are lawmakers, and we are not interested in all these kinds of things,” Adaramodu stated.

He explained that when a litigant receives a judgment from the court, they don’t enforce it themselves. Instead, court bailiffs serve the orders to the relevant parties.

He added that if those parties fail to comply, then they can be held in contempt of court. He emphasised that the action of Akpoti-Uduaghan was just a form of content creation or a skit, rather than a serious legal analysis.

He added that according to section 60 of the National Constitutionand the rules book of the Senate, the upper chamber has done what it’s supposed to do on the matter.

On when the senator will be allowed to resume, Adaromodu said, “Well, as far as the senate is concerned, we have said that until and when the court moves and gives a definitive order, that looks like what you have done is unconstitutional. 

It is a personal vendetta – Akpoti-Uduaghan

Speaking after she was denied access to the Senate by security agents on Tuesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the action of the Senate against her is a personal vendetta that Senate President Natasha Apabio has unleashed on her.

“It is totally wrong because you can’t have your senatorial district and deprive the Kogi central of representation. There is just no reason why this gate should not be open,” she stated.

According to her, the Senate will be going on break from tomorrow, Wednesday, July 23, but she promised to resume her duties as soon as the Senate resumes.


     

     

    The ICIR reported that the Senate had asked Akpoti-Uduaghan to stay away from its proceedings, saying the suspended lawmaker could not resume yet.

    In a statement on Sunday, Senate spokesperson Adaramodu insisted that there was no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall the lawmaker before the expiration of her suspension.

    Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for violating Senate rules after a seat arrangement brawl with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she later accused of sexual misconduct. Akpabio denied the allegation.

    Cases on the sexual harassment allegation are currently pending in courts.

     

