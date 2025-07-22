Tension as Natasha storms National Assembly

THE senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has stormed the National Assembly to resume her legislative duties amidst tight security around the complex.

She was ushered into the premises by her supporters, who converged at the entrance as heavy security was beefed up around the complex.

Stern-looking and gun-wielding operatives mounted the road leading to the National Assembly and initially blocked the female senator who drove into the complex in the company of rights activist Aisha Yesufu, Mama P, and others who chanted solidarity songs and claimed she was their senator who must continue to represent them at the Senate.

Upon arrival, Akpoti-Uduaghan made her way into the National Assembly. She alighted from her vehicle and proceeded into the Senate Building on foot, accompanied by some of her supporters.

The lawmaker, who is serving a six-month suspension, had promised to resume sitting after a court verdict condemning her suspension.

The Senate had asked Akpoti-Uduaghan to stay away from its proceedings, saying the suspended lawmaker could not resume yet.

In a statement on Sunday, Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, insisted that there was no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall the lawmaker before the expiration of her suspension.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 for violating Senate rules after a seat arrangement brawl with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she later accused of sexual misconduct. Akpabio denied the allegation.

Cases on the sexual harassment allegation are currently pending in courts.

The suspended lawmaker, who relied on a recent judgment delivered by Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, vowed to resume Senate proceedings on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

More details will follow this report.