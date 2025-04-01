Natasha defies Ododo, Police ban, storms Kogi, holds rally with large crowd

THE senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on Nigerians to hold Governor Ahmed Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio ‘wholly’ accountable for any violence that may arise during her homecoming event in her state.

In a Facebook post hours before the event, on Tuesday, April 1, Akpoti-Uduaghan urged her supporters to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the visit, which she said was for the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri.

She warned that if the rally was infiltrated by violence, the aforementioned political figures should be held responsible.

The ICIR reports that despite a police order asking Akpoti-Uduaghan to cancel her homecoming rally, a Kogi State ban on public gatherings, and a curfew imposed in the Okehi Local Government Area where her residence is located, hundreds of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporters are currently jubilating at her Ihima home.

The event, widely believed to mark her return to her senatorial district following the crisis she had faced at the Senate, saw her supporters dancing and chanting in her honour, defying the security restrictions and ban, which many Nigerians see as political intimidation.

A video update by AIT showed a lively celebration at her residence despite the curfew that had been imposed by the Okehi Local Government Area.

Similarly, a post on X by Arise TV journalist Rufai Oseni shows hundreds of the lawmaker’s admirers dancing and chanting solidarity songs in her home in Ihima.

Backstory

The ICIR reports that the Kogi State Government had, on Monday, March 31, imposed a ban on rallies and public gatherings, citing security concerns and intelligence reports that some individuals were planning violent demonstrations in the name of “political agitation”.

The government also warned that anyone coming into the state with a convoy of security personnel must seek clearance.

“While the government recognises the constitutional rights of citizens to gather and express themselves, security considerations must take precedence in the interest of public safety. As such, no individual, group, or organisation is permitted to hold any form of rally within the state until further notice,” part of the statement read.

This ban was further accompanied by the Nigerian Police Force in the state asking Akpoti-Uduagan to cancel her planned homecoming rally.

The Police Command in the state stated this in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, William Aya, and released to journalists hours before the rally.

According to the statement, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, said the rally was against the state government’s ban on political gatherings issued on Monday, March 31.

Similarly, the order was followed with a curfew in the Okehi Local Government Area, which restricts movement and gatherings, particularly near Akpoti-Uduaghan’s residence.

“Anyone found gathering or walking around restricted areas without permission from the relevant authorities will be arrested and charged to court. This is in line with the directive of the state government and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police”.

Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan has insisted that her visit to her district is to enable her to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri with her constituents.

The ICIR reports that with her supporters continuing to gather, dance and sing at the event, many Nigerians have lauded her resilience and determination to fight against what they described as political suppression.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

They also questioned the attempt to recall her, considering the number of supporters who gathered at the event.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed the receipt of documents showing that the suspended senator’s constituents are recalling her from the National Assembly.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate due to an altercation she had with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangement.

Following the altercation, which led to Akpabio ordering the sergeant-at-arm to eject her from the Senate Chamber, the female lawmaker accused the Senate President of sexual harassment.