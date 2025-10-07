Natasha returns as senate resumes plenary after 10-week recess

AS the Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday, October 7, after a ten-week recess, Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, marked her return to the chamber after a six-month suspension, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio presiding over the session.

The ICIR reported that Senator’s earlier attempts to return to the Senate were blocked by the upper chamber, even after her suspension imposed for allegedly violating the Senate’s standing rules expired last month.

In July, the PDP senator took the matter to court and made an unsuccessful attempt to resume her duties.

Although the case is still pending in court, she completed her six-month suspension in September and announced her intention to return to work.

She wrote to the Senate notifying it of her intention to resume duties, but while the lawmakers acknowledged receipt of her letter, they stated that no action would be taken until the conclusion of the court proceedings.

After being sealed for six months, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s office was finally reopened on September 23 by the deputy director, Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji, which coincided with the day lawmakers were expected to reconvene after a two-month recess, enabling her to resume work.

It will be recalled that on July 24, both the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives adjourned for their annual legislative recess.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

However, ad hoc and standing committees were directed to continue their activities during the break, and the Senate President also urged senators to use the recess to complete pending reports and conduct oversight functions.

The recess was originally scheduled to last two months, with lawmakers expected to reconvene on Tuesday, September 23, but the National Assembly extended the break by two weeks, announcing that plenary sessions would now resume on October 7.

The ICIR reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stripped her of salaries, aides’ pay and other benefits.

In July, a Federal High Court declared the action unconstitutional, saying it denied Kogi Central’s constituents the representation they deserved, but the Senate insisted she serve the full term.