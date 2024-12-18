National Assembly extends 2024 budget lifespan to June 2025

THE National Assembly has approved an extension of the 2024 budget to run till June 30, 2025, thereby halting its January-December budget cycle.

The Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, announced this at the joint sitting of the upper and lower chambers for the 2025 budget presentation by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, December 18.

He said the extension was to ensure continuity in fiscal operations and the seamless execution of key government projects.

He hinted that the enabling law for the extension had been put in place.

Analysts believe the extension will help the government achieve its economic goals while mitigating challenges posed by delayed project implementation and fiscal bottlenecks.