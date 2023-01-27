35.5 C
National Association of Science Writers offers Peggy Girshman Idea Grants

Blessing Otoibhi
THE National Association of Science Writers (NASW) is accepting applications and proposals for the Peggy Girshman Idea Grants.

The grants support projects and programs that will help science writers in their professional lives and/or benefit the field of science writing.

The NASW Grants Committee is interested in projects led by and/or that serve underrepresented audiences and groups. The best proposals will outline plans for diversity, equity, and inclusion in project development, execution, and outreach.

The committee would like to see projects that will have a wide impact on the field and applicants who carefully consider how funded work will be sustained beyond the award period.

Journalists and freelance writers can apply for a US$15,000 grant.

International applicants are welcome, but proposals must demonstrate a clear benefit to U.S.-based science writers.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 1, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

