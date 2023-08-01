Nationwide strike: Police warn against violent protests

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned against any violent protests that may be hijacked by hoodlums.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, stated this ahead of the nationwide protest action called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the hardship resulting from the removal of petroleum subsidy.

Egbetokun said the warning was issued as a result of recent unpleasant experiences with such protests in the majority of the country’s main cosmopolitan cities.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, August 1, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi. The statement noted that that the protests could be hijacked by hoodlums.

“The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is deeply concerned about recent developments regarding planned nationwide protests by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“While being mindful of the right to peaceful protest, as enshrined in our Constitution, the IGP urges all parties involved to ensure that the planned demonstrations are conducted in a peaceful manner to prevent being hijacked by miscreants.

“The IGP, however, acknowledges the grievances raised by the labour unions and the importance of constructive dialogue, which is sine qua none, in addressing these issues,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the IGP has ordered the Commissioners of Police in charge of various commands and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to engage in fruitful discussions with the NLC/TUC leadership to foster understanding and reach common ground on the planned protests.

“A peaceful and coordinated approach is crucial to achieving meaningful solutions and preventing any form of violence or disruptions to public order, should the protests persist,” the Acting IGP added.

The NPF reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during the planned protests, noting that all necessary measures to facilitate the peaceful conduct of these demonstrations have been put in place.

It, however, warned that any attempt by miscreants to exploit the situation for violent purposes, viz-a-viz vandalism, gangsterism, and extortion, will be met with a firm, professional and commensurate lawful approach.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero had, while insisting that the protests will go ahead as planned, dismissed fears that it could be hijacked by hoodlums, saying that had never happened in the history of workers’ protests.

He, however, said it was the responsibility of security agencies to provide security to protect the workers.