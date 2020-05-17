NAWOJ condemns suspension of journalist by Imo state govt

THE South East zone of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has condemned the suspension of Vivian Ottih, the Chairperson of Imo State NAWOJ, by the management of Imo Broadcasting Corporation over an appeal for the payment of her salary and colleagues’.

The group said the suspension was labour-related and was based on Ottih’s innocuous Facebook post on the three- month outstanding salaries of workers in the station.

NAWOJ expressed disappointment that the journalist was suspended at the time shortly after she gave birth to a baby.

And that claims made by Ottih on outstanding wages has not been disputed by the management.

Ottih, a lawyer, had on May 4 in a Facebook post pleaded publicly to the state government to pay her colleagues and herself their over three months salaries.

“Please my brother, help me inform our humble and performing governor that the entire staff of the only electronic media establishment owned by the state Imo Broadcasting Corporation, the famous Orient FM and Television have not received salaries for the month of February, March and April.”

For complaining of non-payment of her salaries and that of her colleagues in the public, Imo state government then queried the senior editor.

In a press statement signed by Lion Chibota Edozie Vice President, South East NAWOJ, she described the action of Vivian’s indefinite suspension as hasty, high-handed and against all known labour laws.

“We are persuaded to think that this action does not have the blessings of His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma the Executive Governor of Imo State because he won’t sanction such high-handed action.”

Further describing the incident, the group added that it was against the backdrop of the fact that the action would be an embarrassment to the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who, apart from being very close to Hope Uzodinma, fought all his labour years, for what Ottih is being victimised.

It therefore called on the Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) to revoke the suspension of Ottih and effect the payment of outstanding wages of all workers in the establishment.