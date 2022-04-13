NBET finalises move to secure additional 40mw to improve Nigeria’s grid power

— 1 min read

THE Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) has held a consultative forum with industry stakeholders on securing additional 40 megawatts of grid-distributed electricity for Nigeria.

The stakeholders at the meeting, which held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, included representatives of distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, which is the sector regulator, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

NBET, in a statement issued late Tuesday, explained that the meeting was a precursor towards finalising its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Mabon Hydro Power Plant (MHPP) for 40mw.

It also stated that the meeting was part of the series of actions that the Bulk Trader would undertake prior to closing out the PPA with MHPP, which is located in the Dadin Kowa area of Gombe State.

NBET said the move was timely and coming at a time the country was in need of every available power it can generate and wheel out to the end users.

According to the trader, the 40mw electricity from the MHPP would contribute immensely to strengthening and balancing the national grid, as the power plant is the only generating plant located in the north-east region of the country.

The NBET stated that the drive was to commercialise small hydro plants and bring them upstream to ramp up power generation across the country.

It further explained that the move was in line with Nigeria’s commitment to the UN COP 26 on accelerated action and support for Climate Change Framework, the hydro plant being a clean energy source propelling Nigeria towards fulfilling its obligations.

The additional power from Mabon is expected to contribute further towards reducing the current weighted average cost of power (WACP) within the NBET’s portfolio, as hydro power is relatively cheaper in cost of power generation.

The DISCOS, the statement explained, made significant contributions at the meeting, with a commitment to working collaboratively with other market participants towards improving the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and enhancing power supply to Nigerians.