27.1 C
Abuja

NBET finalises move to secure additional 40mw to improve Nigeria’s grid power

News
Tayo ODUNLAMI
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) has held a consultative forum with industry stakeholders on securing additional 40 megawatts of grid-distributed electricity for Nigeria.

The stakeholders at the meeting, which held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, included representatives of distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, which is the sector regulator, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

NBET, in a statement issued late  Tuesday, explained that the meeting was a precursor towards finalising its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Mabon Hydro Power Plant (MHPP) for 40mw.

It also stated that the meeting was part of the series of actions that the Bulk Trader would undertake prior to closing out the PPA with MHPP, which is located in the Dadin Kowa area of Gombe State.

NBET said the move was timely and coming at a time the country was in need of every available power it can generate and wheel out to the end users.

According to the trader, the 40mw electricity from the MHPP would contribute immensely to strengthening and balancing the national grid, as the power plant is the only generating plant located in the north-east region of the country.

The NBET stated that the drive was to commercialise small hydro plants and bring them upstream to ramp up power generation across the country.

- Advertisement -

It further explained that the move was in line with Nigeria’s commitment to the UN COP 26 on accelerated action and support for Climate Change Framework, the hydro plant being a clean energy source propelling Nigeria towards fulfilling its obligations.

The additional power from Mabon is expected to contribute further towards reducing the current weighted average cost of power (WACP) within the NBET’s portfolio, as hydro power is relatively cheaper in cost of power generation.

The DISCOS, the statement explained, made significant contributions at the meeting, with a commitment to working collaboratively with other market participants towards improving the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and enhancing power supply to Nigerians.

Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

National Endowment for Democracy offers grants for media projects

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and strengthen...
Environment

Kwara assembly kicks against indiscriminate disposal of waste in Illorin

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State House of Assembly has called for stringent measures against...
Crime

Police launch manhunt for killer cultists in Kwara 

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State Police Command has launched a manhunt for yet to...
Politics and Governance

2023: APC Senators wish Osinbajo good luck in presidential race

SENATORS elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday night...
Diaspora News

UK-based Nigerian extradited to US on multiple fraud charges

A Nigerian, Kolawole Bamidele Akande, has been extradited from the United Kingdom (UK) and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKwara assembly kicks against indiscriminate disposal of waste in Illorin
Next articleNational Endowment for Democracy offers grants for media projects

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.