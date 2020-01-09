Court sentences Runsewe to prison for contempt of court

Advertisement

A HIGH Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday has sentenced the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe to the prison.

The ruling of the court is a sequel to a suit filed by Ummakalif Limited against the Minister of the FCT; Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and DG of NCAC.

The petitioner had filed a suit demanding that the Director of the NCAC be sentenced to the correctional service following a contempt of court on December 15, 2017, Channels TV report.

Advertisement

Delivering his verdict, Justice Jude Okeke portrayed the respondent’s action as ‘highly contemptuous’. He ordered that Runsewe be arrested with immediate effect and put in the correctional service until he retraces his steps.

Justice Okeke also noted that his stay in the correction service will deter other deviants from the abuse of office and contempt of court.

Earlier, the court had ordered respondents in the suits to stay proceedings on every activity concerning the demolition of the Arts and Craft Village in Abuja, but the NCAC especially ignored the directives.