NCoS declares prisons ‘red zones’ for protesters

THE Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has declared Custodial Centres across the country as red zones for nationwide protests scheduled for August 1 to 10.

The Service disclosed this in a statement by its public relations officer, Abubakar Danlami Umar on Tuesday, July 30.

The NCoS said tampering with or attacking any prison would lead to a breakdown of law and order, and heighten insecurity in the country.

“Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no correctional facility is defiled.

“The Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) has been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities nationwide,” the service stated.

According to the NCoS, its Controller General, Haliru Nababa, appreciates the continuous cooperation of Nigerians in ensuring peace and security in and around correctional centres nationwide.

It urged people in the country to report any suspicious movement around its facilities to email: [email protected] or call 09060004598 directly.

Recall that during the ENDSARS protest in October 2020 about 1,993 inmates escaped from custody following jailbreaks in Benin and Oko, Edo state.

The NCS said the inmates were convicted criminals serving terms for various offences and awaiting execution or standing trial for violent crimes.

Similarly, the Okitipupa Correctional Centre, Ondo state was attacked by hoodlums during the protest as hoodlums broke into the NCoS facility in the town.

The hoodlums were said to have pulled down the facility’s fence and set prisoners free. Fifty-eight inmates were released during the attack.