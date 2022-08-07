NDLEA arrests pastor with three drums of Mkpurummiri 

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an alleged trans-border drug dealer, Anietie Okon Effiong, with three drums of crystal methamphetamine, locally called Mkpurummiri.

According to a statement signed by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, the consignment was imported from India.

“The consignment weighing 90 kilograms and loaded into a commercial bus with registration number RSH 691XC at Ojuelegba in Lagos was intercepted during a stop and search operation along Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene highway on Saturday 6th August 2022.

“The dangerous drug packed 30kg in each drum was meant for Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong, who was arrested in a follow-up operation at Oron beach in Oron.

“The recovered Meth drums were meant for onward delivery to the Republic of Cameroon,” the agency said.

The anti-narcotics agency said the development is coming on the heels of four seizures of the same illicit substance weighing 4.074kg going to Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as 3kg of cannabis sativa heading for Dubai.

“The consignments were concealed in body cream, hot burner iron and beads,” the statement added.

The NDLEA said it also arrested a 90-year-old retired soldier, Usman Adamu, on Wednesday in Mailalle, Sabon Birni area of Kaduna State, for supplying illicit drugs to bandits.