21.3 C
Abuja

NDLEA busts cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N193bn worth of drugs

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Arrested suspects and the seized drugs
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted a major cocaine warehouse in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The seized drugs.
Photo credit: NDLEA

The agency said 1.8 tons (1,855 kilogrammes) of the illicit drugs worth more than $278.25 million, equivalent to about N194.7 billion in street value, were seized.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy of the NDLEA.

Babafemi added that four drug barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager, had been arrested in the operation that lasted two days across different locations.

The statement read, “At least, four drug barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager, have been arrested in the well coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days across different locations in Lagos State.

“Kingpins of the cocaine cartel in custody include Messrs Soji Jibril, 69, an indigene of Ibadan, Oyo State; Emmanuel Chukwu, 65, who hails from Ekwulobia, Anambra State; Wasiu Akinade, 53, from Ibadan, Oyo State; Sunday Oguntelure, 53, from Okitipupa, Ondo State; and Kelvin Smith, 42, a native of Kingston, Jamaica.

“They are all members of an international drug syndicate that the Agency has been trailing since 2018. Located at 6, Olukuola Crescent, Solebo estate, Ikorodu, the warehouse was raided on Sunday 18th September 2022, while the barons were picked from hotels and their hideouts in different parts of Lagos between Sunday night and Monday 19th September.”

- Advertisement -

The anti-narcotic agency said preliminary investigation revealed that the class A drugs were warehoused in the residential estate from where the cartel was trying to sell them to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world, and was stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking to disqualify Obi, Tinubu from contesting 2023 election

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has refused to disqualify the presidential candidates of...
Media Opportunities

Knowmad short film festival seeks entries

THE Knowmad Short Film Festival (KSFF), organised by the Knowmad Institut and the North Luzon Cinema Guild,...
Judiciary

Court sentences Evans, accomplice to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping

THE Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, widely known as...
News

2023: Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso in ICIR poll

IN a recent Twitter opinion poll by the ICIR, 73.5 per cent of respondents selected Peter...
Business and Economy

My goal is to get people to trust government – Peter Obi

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that his goal...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt dismisses PDP’s suit seeking to disqualify Obi, Tinubu from contesting 2023 election

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.