34.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA declares Lagos hotel owner wanted, arrests Abuja drug baron

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Ijeoma OPARA
Hotel owner declared wanted by NDLEA.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared a Lagos hotel owner, identified as Ademola Afolabi Kazeem, wanted for trafficking of illicit drugs.

In a statement on Tuesday, NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi said Kazeem sponsored drug exportation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries.

“The decision to declare the suspect wanted followed his failure to honour NDLEA invitations and an order granted the Agency by a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, 17th October 2022.

“Following his failure to honour invitations sent to him, the Agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers: to attach and seal his identified properties in Lagos and Ibadan; declare him wanted and block his bank account with a cash balance of Two Hundred and Seventeen Million Naira (N217,000,000.00), all of which were granted,” the statement said.

Kazeem had gone into hiding after one of his accomplices, Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola, was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

NDLEA spokesman Babafemi also confirmed that one other suspect, Udemezue Obunike William, has been arrested for drug trafficking in Abuja.

“In a related development, the Agency on Friday, 28th October, arrested another drug baron, Udemezue Obunike William at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on his return from Brazil. His arrest with the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service followed the earlier arrest of some drug couriers linked to Udemezue as their sponsor.”

- Advertisement -

The couriers were arrested in Abuja and Port Harcourt for possession of cocaine, and investigations by the NDLEA revealed Williams as their sponsor.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

INEC

2023: INEC to track campaign funds, vote-buying

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to work with relevant stakeholders to tackle...
Media Opportunities

Earth Journalism Network offers Stop Spillover Media Grants 2022

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications for its Stop Spillover Media Grants 2022.  The...
Conflict and Security

Terror alert: FCTA urges residents to install CCTVs as FG beefs up security at NASS

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged Abuja residents to install Close-Circuit Televisions...
News

House of Representatives accuses oil majors of tax evasion, threatens arrest

AMID concerns of dwindling revenue resources, the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating...
News

Oil theft: Ex-foreign ministers, diplomats ask Buhari to go after perpetrators

A FORUM of former Nigerian foreign affairs ministers and diplomats under the aegis of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: INEC to track campaign funds, vote-buying

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.