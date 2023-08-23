NDLEA declares drug dealer wanted for crushing operative to evade arrest

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared an alleged drug dealer, Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, wanted for crushing an operative with his vehicle to evade arrest.

According to the NDLEA, Kayode escaped after driving his car to crush an NDLEA officer when operatives were on a search of his house.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday, August 23, by NDLEA Spokesperson Femi Babafemi.

The anti-narcotics agency said operatives had on Friday, August 18, stormed the residence of the wanted drug dealer located at 2/3 Adetola Ayeni close, Lekki, Lagos, for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in his house.

The statement said that although Kayode was not in the house when operatives got into his compound, he returned while a search of his apartment was ongoing.

“In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, and pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound.

“The force of his car speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbour’s compound, and from there, he dived out of the vehicle to escape,” the statement reads.

The agency said that a thorough search of his apartment led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud.

At the same time, the operative who was knocked down suffered multiple injuries and a compound fracture on his two legs and is currently in the hospital for treatment.

NDLEA added that following the unpleasant development, the Chairman of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, has directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the Agency to smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding.

Marwa also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer.