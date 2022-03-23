32.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA intercepts 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol, Codeine at Lagos airport

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
1min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 1.9 million tablets of Tramadol and Codeine imported into the country from Pakistan and United Kingdom at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The anti-drug agency disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi on Wednesday.

NDLEA said of the total seizures, 40 cartons of Co-Codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine, which is classified as Opioid, were seized from a freight agent Eraikhueme Ehis.

The seizure made on Thursday, March 10, translates to 349 800 tablets weighing 336kg.

“The consignment came from London, UK as a consolidated cargo through the SAHCO Import Shed of the airport. The consolidated shipment was declared as personal effects but was discovered to contain some medicaments.

“In the same vein, no less than 1, 584,000 tablets of Tramadol were recovered on Tuesday March 15 by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customs service personnel at the airport. The seizure includes 17 cartons of 250mg Tramadol branded as “Tamra” weighing 669.70kg and five cartons of 225mg Tramadol under the brand name “Royal” with a gross weight of 217.15kg ,” the statement disclosed.

The agency said psychotropic substance, which was imported into the country from Pakistan, was smuggled through the airport tarmac using one of the vehicles of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and was intercepted at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Personnel Yard.

Two suspects, Ofijeh John Mova, a SAHCO driver, and Nyam Gazu Alex, a security guard with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have also arrested one of the kingpins behind the attempt to smuggle 11.93 kilograms of cocaine to Accra, Ghana, through the Seme land border, in Lagos.

The 50-year-old suspect, Oyewunmi Ademola Ahmed, was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, at the Mile 2 area of Lagos after a series of follow up operations following the arrest of a driver, Osagie Anthony, with the 11.913kg cocaine at Gbaji, Seme-Badagry expressway on January 23.

Other persons arrested with various amounts of hard drugs include Omonijo Temidayo with 14,2160 tablets of Co-codamol weighing 1.95kg and 240 tablets of Tramadol and one Hajiya Mariam Saliu in Edo State on March 14, who attempted to export 1.55kg of cannabis to Dubai through the Lagos airport on March 5.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page
A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

