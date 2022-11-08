23.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA raises alarm over plot to introduce lethal drug into Nigerian market

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
lethal synthetic opioid, fentanyl drugs
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has uncovered a plot to introduce a lethal synthetic opioid, Fentanyl, into the Nigerian market.

According to the NDLEA, Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than Tramadol.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi, the agency warned that the illicitly manufactured substance is capable of causing mass destruction among the youth population being targeted by the drug cartels behind the plot.

It added that the drug currently responsible for over 70 per cent of overdose deaths and a significant contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States is not allowed to circulate in Nigeria because of its lethality.

“We are not unaware of desperate efforts by some drug cartels to introduce to the Nigerian market Fentanyl, which according to the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is 80 times as potent as morphine and 100 times more potent than heroin.

“This, they plan to do either in liquid or powder form and/or with misleading labels to target our youth population. They may also mix with other prescription drugs. The illegally manufactured Fentanyl in its liquid form can come in nasal sprays, eye drops, or small candies.

“As a result, parents and other stakeholders are advised to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against experimenting with this illicit substance. Symptoms for fentanyl exposure and/or overdose include pinpoint pupils, falling asleep or losing consciousness, slow and shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, and pale, blue, or cold skin”, the NDLEA stated.

- Advertisement -

The agency urged parents and other stakeholders to spread awareness among their loved ones.

The NDLEA also assured the public that all necessary assets have been deployed to monitor the cartels involved in the “latest threat to public health to frustrate their criminal plot and make them face the wrath of the law”.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

UK reverses warning against travel to Abuja but says risks of terror attacks remain

THE United Kingdom (UK) has reversed its advise against travel to the Federal Capital...
News

FIRS appoints MTN, Airtel, banks to collect VAT

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has appointed MTN and Airtel, as well as...
Climate Change

Flood at the Confluence: When Kogi flood victims queried FG’s sincerity on multi-billion dredging contracts

MADAKI Yakubu Shuaibu wished he had done more to persuade three of his clan's...
Diaspora News

Finally, US court sentences Hushpuppi

INTERNATIONAL fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to over...
Education

Half salaries: Gbajabiamila intervenes in ASUU, FG fresh row

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has intervened in the dispute...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUK reverses warning against travel to Abuja but says risks of terror attacks remain

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.