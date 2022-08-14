NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of crystal meth packed in smoked fish

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered no fewer than 442 parcels of crystal methamphetamine concealed in heads of smoked fish packed in cartons for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The package was intercepted at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi stated, “The 11.90 kilogramme (kg) consignment was brought to the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Friday 5th August by a freight agent, Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul, 32, from Yagba West LGA, Kogi State, who was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

“The following day, Saturday 6th August, another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other food condiments going to Dubai, UAE, was also intercepted by NDLEA operatives who arrested the freight agent, Ajisefini Lateef, that presented the cargo for export at the SAHCO shed.”

According to the anti-drug agency, Ajisefini, an agent is from Abeokuta West LGA, Ogun State.

Also, anti-narcotic officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, have arrested 50-year-old Mgbeobuna Victor Eberechukwu for ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine.

- Advertisement -

The NDLEA said Eberechukwu was arrested on Saturday, August 6, 2022 following his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on board an Ethiopian airline flight.

The suspect, who hails from Idemili South LGA, Anambra State, passed out the 77 wraps of the illicit drug in eight excretions spanning four days.

In Kaduna, three suspects – Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u and Abdulrazaq Mamman – were arrested in Zaria on Thursday, August 11 with 1,112,350 tablets of tramadol (225mg and 100mg) weighing 38.3kg, while in Kano, a female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, 28, from Wurno council area of the state was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245kg.

Also, in Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered 1,773.25kg of cannabis sativa at Ebute-Meta, and in Akala in the Mushin area of the state in separate raids between August 9 and 10.