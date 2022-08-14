22.5 C
Abuja

NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of crystal meth packed in smoked fish

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered no fewer than 442 parcels of crystal methamphetamine concealed in heads of smoked fish packed in cartons for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The package was intercepted at the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

Babafemi stated, “The 11.90 kilogramme (kg) consignment was brought to the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Friday 5th August by a freight agent, Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul, 32, from Yagba West LGA, Kogi State, who was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul

“The following day, Saturday 6th August, another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other food condiments going to Dubai, UAE, was also intercepted by NDLEA operatives who arrested the freight agent, Ajisefini Lateef, that presented the cargo for export at the SAHCO shed.”

According to the anti-drug agency, Ajisefini, an agent is from Abeokuta West LGA, Ogun State.

Also, anti-narcotic officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, have arrested 50-year-old Mgbeobuna Victor Eberechukwu for ingesting 77 pellets of cocaine.

- Advertisement -

The NDLEA said Eberechukwu was arrested on Saturday, August 6, 2022 following his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on board an Ethiopian airline flight.

The suspect, who hails from Idemili South LGA, Anambra State, passed out the 77 wraps of the illicit drug in eight excretions spanning four days.

In Kaduna, three suspects  –  Saifullahi Sani, Salisu Nafi’u and Abdulrazaq Mamman  –  were arrested in Zaria on Thursday, August 11 with 1,112,350 tablets of tramadol (225mg and 100mg) weighing 38.3kg, while in Kano, a female drug dealer, Saratu Abdullahi, 28, from Wurno council area of the state was nabbed at Hotoro with 541 blocks of cannabis weighing 245kg.

Also, in Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered 1,773.25kg of cannabis sativa at Ebute-Meta, and in Akala in the Mushin area of the state in separate raids between August 9 and 10.

 

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Kidnappers of catholic priest demand N50m ransom for his release

KIDNAPPERS, who abducted a Catholic priest, Chinedu Nwadike, along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway in the...
Energy and Power

[INTERVIEW] How to achieve efficiency in power sector – Adegbemle

ADETAYO Adegbemle is the Executive Director, and Convener PowerUp Nigeria, an electricity consumer right...
Elections

Kenya’s Presidential election: Odinga leads Ruto in tight race

FOUR days after Kenya's Presidential election on August 9, 2022, just over 26 per...
News

Nigeria Customs generates N1.3trn in first half of 2022

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it generated and remitted N1.293 trillion in the...
News

Why terrorism is spreading across Nigeria – Experts

SECURITY experts have given insights on why terrorism is spreading from the North to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKidnappers of catholic priest demand N50m ransom for his release

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.