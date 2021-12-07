31.3 C
Abuja

NDLEA wants stiffer penalties for drug offenders

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Buba Marwa
Mohammed Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman

Related

1min read

THE NATIONAL Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for stiffer penalties for drug offenders.

The agency said fines were no longer working as drug offenders would easily pay them and return to their business.

Chairman of the agency Buba Marwa said this on Monday during the Institute of Change Management’s annual dinner in Lagos.

He was represented by the Director of Seaport Operation Omolade Faboyede, who spoke on the theme, ‘Drug abuse in Nigeria: Changing the narrative.’

“It is worrisome that we have some of our officers lost their lives in the course of battling with drug traffickers. But at the end of the day, some of these offenders are just fined when taken to court, and they later return to the same business.”

He said the drug trend was worrisome, but the agency was doing a lot to make the punishment stiffer.

“As chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, I have a clear view of the situation and what should be done to reverse the trend.

- Advertisement -

“We have to shut down the pipeline. That is, take the traffickers and their barons out of the picture. We have to embark on an aggressive drug supply reduction campaign.”

He noted that the National Drug Use Survey 2018 indicated that 14.3 million Nigerians, representing 14.4 per cent of the country’s population, used psychoactive substances, apart from alcohol.

Marwa said to tackle the drug problem in the country, the agency launched the War Against Drug Abuse campaign, which was meant to, in the long run, help prevent the entrenchment of drug abuse culture among young people in the society.

He also canvassed an aggressive reduction in the drug supply chain to reduce substance abuse in the country.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

NDLEA wants stiffer penalties for drug offenders

THE NATIONAL Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for stiffer penalties for drug...
National News

NANS gives 72-hour ultimatum to UK over travel ban

THE NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the British High Commission in...
News

Sylvester Oromoni: Police invite three Dowen College students for interrogation

THE Police in Lagos State have invited three students of Dowen College for interrogation for...
News

Kanu’s lawyer accuses SSS of flouting court orders

IFEANYI Ejiofor, legal counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra...
Manufacturing

Tomori canvasses enabling environment for Nigerian pharmaceuticals to produce vaccines

A PROFESSOR of Virology Oyewale Tomori has urged the Nigerian government to create an...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNANS gives 72-hour ultimatum to UK over travel ban

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.