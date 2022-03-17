34.1 C
NDLEA will make Nigeria drug-free – Marwa

Bankole Abe
CHAIRMAN of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Mohammed Marwa has pledged to intensify the fight against drug use and trafficking and make Nigeria a drug-free country.

Marwa made the pledge while speaking to journalists after a meeting with some French experts on drug supply reduction and law enforcement in his office at the NDLEA national headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday.

“NDLEA will continue in its stride towards the attainment of its ultimate goal of making Nigeria drug-free and will continue to respond strongly and appropriately to all issues of drug abuse and trafficking.

“While pursuing our drug supply reduction goals, we have intensified the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign across the states of the Federation in pursuit of our drug demand reduction goal,” Marwa said.

The leader of the delegation and Executive Director, Africa, Smiths Detection, Gabriel Pequignot, said the meeting discussed areas of partnership between the two organisations.

“You are a great partner, and we are here to discuss what we can do to support what you are doing”, Pequignot told the NDLEA management at the meeting.

Marwa lauded the support from Smiths Detection and assured that NDLEA would continue in its stride towards the actualisation of its ultimate goal of making Nigeria a drug-free society.

Other officials of Smiths Detection and their partners at the meeting include Loic Le Bret, Hani Jaffar, Max Zanoul, and Joseph Marc Khoury.

