fbpx

NECO appoints Ebikibina John Ogborodi as acting registrar1mins read

iNews
By Lukman ABOLADE
Acting NECO Registrar Ebikibina John Ogborodi
Acting NECO Registrar Ebikibina John Ogborodi
We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.
Support the ICIR

THE Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the acting registrar of the council.

This is contained in a statement signed by NECO Head Information and Public Relations Azeez Sani on Thursday in Abuja.

Ogborodi’s appointment followed the death of the former Registrar Godswill Obioma on Monday.

According to the statement, Ogborodi’s appointment was contained in a circular issued by the council’s Director of Human Resource Management Mustapha Abdul, who said he was ‘endorsed’ by the governing board at its emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

“The Circular explained that Mr. Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most Senior Director in the Council. The Circular stated that all activities of the Council are to continue unabated as earlier planned,” the statement read.

Ogborodi, who hails from the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was the director of special duties in the council before he was appointed the acting registrar.

The statement read that he obtained his first degree from the University of Jos in 1986 and a master’s degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

The acting registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and has served in different capacities.

He was a former acting director  of Examination Development Department; acting director, Office of the Registrar; director, General Services, and director of Human Resource Management.

The ICIR had reported that the former registrar Obioma died at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness, according to his son. 

Lukman ABOLADE

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via labolade@icirnigeria.org, on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

Comments
More Stories

IELTS: Should English proficiency tests be cancelled or…

'Kunle ADEBAJO

NECO result: Pass in English, Maths decreases by 13.8% in…

Nneoma BENSON

JUST IN: NECO dismisses 70 staff for certificate forgery

Nneoma BENSON
1 of 3

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More