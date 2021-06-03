We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the acting registrar of the council.

This is contained in a statement signed by NECO Head Information and Public Relations Azeez Sani on Thursday in Abuja.

Ogborodi’s appointment followed the death of the former Registrar Godswill Obioma on Monday.

According to the statement, Ogborodi’s appointment was contained in a circular issued by the council’s Director of Human Resource Management Mustapha Abdul, who said he was ‘endorsed’ by the governing board at its emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

“The Circular explained that Mr. Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most Senior Director in the Council. The Circular stated that all activities of the Council are to continue unabated as earlier planned,” the statement read.

Ogborodi, who hails from the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was the director of special duties in the council before he was appointed the acting registrar.

The statement read that he obtained his first degree from the University of Jos in 1986 and a master’s degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

The acting registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and has served in different capacities.

He was a former acting director of Examination Development Department; acting director, Office of the Registrar; director, General Services, and director of Human Resource Management.

The ICIR had reported that the former registrar Obioma died at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness, according to his son.