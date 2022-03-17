29.1 C
Abuja
29.1 C
Abuja

NERC prepares order allowing consumers seek compensation from DisCos for poor service

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
1min read

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said it is preparing a new order which would allow consumers seek compensation when distribution companies (DisCos) fail to supply power as specified in service reflective tarrif bands A, B, C and D.

The regulator disclosed this late Wednesday during media interaction in Abuja.

NERC chairman Sanusi Garba said DisCos should treat power supply to consumers as a contractual obligation following the privatisation exercise.

According to Garba, “Estimated bill must not substitute for metering of consumers. DisCos must abide by the NERC’s capping order. We are also proposing a new order that will enable consumers seek adequate compensation when their DisCo fail in its responsibility.”

Speaking on how the commission intends to track defaulting DisCos on poor power supply, Garba said NERC had in the past compelled Jos DisCo to refund N200 million to consumers for poor service delivery.

Speaking further on the removal of subsidy in the power sector, he said it was in line with the policy direction of the Federal Government, as announced by the finance minister Zainab Ahmed.

Garba said added, “I believe all of you can understand that you cannot run the electricity market on life support and say that the investors should not get their return on investment.

- Advertisement -

“That policy decision was announced by the Minister of Finance. Subsidy at a point was as high as N600 billion a year. and gradually has dropped to N30 billion this year. So that policy decision is from the government and we take directive from the government.”

NERC vice-hairman and commissioner for market competition and rates, Musiliu Olalekan Oseni, while fielding questions on the recent collapse of the national grid, said, “The first system collapse happened due to a conductor snap on the 330 kilovolts Benin transmission line axis, it cascaded into the loss of 414 megawatts of electricity from the Ughelli plant.”

He noted that power generation dropped from the 5,300mw average in October 2021 to 4350mw in March.

Oseni said it was a dip by about 1000mw on the grid that denied some customers power supply.

He also confirmed the restoration of the grid as announced by minister of power Abubakar Aliyu.

[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

Four doctors to 10,000 population, Nigeria’s highest in two decades – Data

ONLY four doctors could attend to 10,000 people living in Nigeria, and the trend...
News

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms today

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opened the sale of expression of interest and...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Timeline of Buhari’s condolences in one year

HOURS after 60 vigilantes reportedly died from bandits' attack in communities in Sakaba/Wassagu LGA...
Business and Economy

FG solar power project still struggling 5 years after in Kano, Lagos, Abia markets

FIVE years after the Federal Government launched the Energising Economies Initiative (EEI), traders in...
Energy and Power

Stakeholders canvass decentralisation of national grid to stop constant collapse

DESPITE restoration of the national grid, some industry stakeholders are calling for its decentralisation...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK suspends visas for Nigerians

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East ( Part 2)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFour doctors to 10,000 population, Nigeria’s highest in two decades – Data

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.