New account appears on Twitter using Trump’s pseudonym of 1980s

FEW hours after Donald Trump’s Twitter ban, a new satire account has sprung up using the outgoing US president’s pseudonym of 1980s.

Trump used ‘John Barron’ as a pseudonym in the 1980s, according to Wikipedia.

An unknown man created a ‘John Barron’ account on Twitter 17 hours ago using Trump’s profile picture and a fake moustache. The account garnered 349,400 followers within hours, with the first post amassing 262,100 re-tweets, 1.7 million likes and 36,100 quotes within six hours.

The account has only five followers: Trump’s wife, Melania; his daughter, Ivanka; his son, Eric; Donald Trump Jr; and Rudy Guiliani, former New York mayor and Trump’s die-hard associate.

When the account tweeted its first post, “Hello I am brand new to Twitter. What are you guys up to,” several users alluded that the account must have been created by the U.S. President.

“I think this is the real Trump,” a Twitter user @OgheneNerojr said.

A Twitter user with the handle @atlas2112 replied that “I will be surprised if he does not create a new account with Putin. At this point he is one step away fron just admitting it all.”

Another Twitter user @CaroleCarole012, wrote, “New to Twitter? How did you get over 30k followers? And why are the only people you follow named Trump? I think you need to go elsewhere.”

However, some Twitter users believed it was a fake account.

“This was by far the simplest, purest, honest, and genuine light of comedy in a dark time. Haha awesome job,” tweeted a Twitter user @SlaceofSpades.

Candice Wilson with the handle @RushBluOcVoBeat said, “You know what is funny? There are MAGAS retweeting this…I guess it is funny to them. Do they know that this is satire?”

The account holder had made seven posts as of 7.45pm, describing his location as “Not the White House.”

Trump has been permanently banned by Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for inciting violence and violating rules guiding social media posts. He incited his supporters to breach Capitol Hill on Wednesday—the day the Congress was to certify Joe Biden as winner of the November 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The CNBC said in November 2020 that John Barron was “Donald Trump’s go-to pseudonym when he needed to send a message without using his own name.”

The outgoing U.S. President will leave power on January 20, but he risks being impeached before the due date for inciting violence which led to the death of five persons in the United States.