New police commissioner assumes office in FCT

A NEW police commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ajao Saka Adewale, has assumed office.

Adewale assumed duty on Wednesday, March 26, pledging to enhance security through intelligence-driven and proactive policing.

He took over from Tunji Disu, who has been promoted to Assistant Inspector General (AIG) and redeployed to head the Special Protection Unit at the Force Headquarters.

During the handover ceremony in Abuja, Adewale lauded his predecessor and promised to build upon his accomplishments to ensure seamless and effective policing in the nation’s capital.

The new police chief vowed to provide top-notch leadership to his team and ensure they are well-equipped to serve.

He also reassured the FCT residents that they should expect a more responsive and efficient policing approach aimed at keeping the city safe and building trust.

In his farewell speech, Disu encouraged the command’s personnel to give the new CP maximum support and cooperation.

He also expressed gratitude for the support he received and requested that the team extend the same level of cooperation to the new commissioner.

The ICIR reported that Disu assumed duty as the 32nd commissioner of police for the FCT on Monday, October 7.

He replaced Benneth Igweh, who was promoted to assistant inspector-general (AIG) of police and posted to Zone 7 headquarters.

The ICIR reports that residents of the FCT have been struggling with a rising spate of insecurity in the city’s area councils, especially Bwari and Kuje.

A 2022 report by this organisation showed the magnitude of insecurity in the city.

The ICIR reported cases in Mpape, Sauka, Chikakore, among other communities in the FCT.

In January, the minister of FCT, Nyesome Wike, berated the FCT area council chairpersons while addressing stakeholders at an emergency security meeting in his office.

He expressed concern over the lack of proactive measures taken to address the rising insecurity issues within their jurisdictions.