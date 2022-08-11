22.7 C
Abuja

Police rescue three fraudsters from mob in Abuja

Featured NewsConflict and Security
Mustapha Usman
Operatives of the FCT police command
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Thursday said it rescued three alleged Internet fraudsters from a mob in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

Spokesperson of the Command Josephine Adeh, who disclosed the development in a statement, said residents of the area descended on the suspects, namely Francis Emeka Noah, Wua Ikyer and Bokos Terkula over allegation that they “attempted to lure and defraud a female Point-of-Sale (POS) operator around Peace Court Estate, along Lokogoma Road, Abuja”.

According to the statement, the three suspects were rescued following prompt intervention of the police and are currently in custody.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Babaji Sunday, warned the public against jungle justice.

The commissioner of police enjoined residents to come forward with their complaints to give room for legitimate and swift dispensation of justice.

He emphasised the need to allow justice to prevail at all times, irrespective of the crime committed.

The police commissioner reiterated that jungle justice is a criminal act and punishable by law.

- Advertisement -

He however assured that a full-scale investigation was underway to establish the facts of the case.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

2023: Making the wrong choice will destroy Nigeria, Obasanjo warns

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned Nigerians against making the wrong choice in the...
Featured News

Hepatitis B: Kwara Assembly advises residents on healthy lifestyles 

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State House of Assembly has called on residents of the...
COVID-19

How Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital hid details of N3.07 billion COVID-19 awarded contracts

ON May 30, The ICIR wrote to the Office of the Accountant-General of the...
Featured News

Misinformation: Tinubu asks Peter Obi to caution supporters

THE Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) has asked Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)...
Energy and Power

West Africa plans enhancement fund for regional electricity market

THE West African Power Pool (WAPP) is planning to create a Liquidity Enhancement Revolving...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Making the wrong choice will destroy Nigeria, Obasanjo warns

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.