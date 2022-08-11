Police rescue three fraudsters from mob in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Thursday said it rescued three alleged Internet fraudsters from a mob in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

Spokesperson of the Command Josephine Adeh, who disclosed the development in a statement, said residents of the area descended on the suspects, namely Francis Emeka Noah, Wua Ikyer and Bokos Terkula over allegation that they “attempted to lure and defraud a female Point-of-Sale (POS) operator around Peace Court Estate, along Lokogoma Road, Abuja”.

According to the statement, the three suspects were rescued following prompt intervention of the police and are currently in custody.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Babaji Sunday, warned the public against jungle justice.

The commissioner of police enjoined residents to come forward with their complaints to give room for legitimate and swift dispensation of justice.

He emphasised the need to allow justice to prevail at all times, irrespective of the crime committed.

The police commissioner reiterated that jungle justice is a criminal act and punishable by law.

He however assured that a full-scale investigation was underway to establish the facts of the case.