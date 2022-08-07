Osun Police Command disbands squad in over misconduct

A surveillance squad established by the Osun State Police Command has been disbanded by the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, following reports of unprofessional conduct by its members.

This was disclosed in a statement by Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Yemisi Opalola on Sunday.

READ ALSO:

Police direct residents to obtain clearance from NCAA, NSA before flying drones in FCT

Police confirm killing of two expatriates, four others in Kogi

Police fume as vigilantes reportedly killed 16 bandits in Plateau

“The dissolution is with immediate effect and all personnel attached to the squad are to report to the State Headquarters for redeployment,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The PRO explained that the dissolution was a result of complaints by members of the public of unprofessional conducts exhibited by officials of the squad.

The statement also noted that investigations had begun into the complaints.

“Investigations have commenced at the State’s Criminal Investigation Department over complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by personnel of the squad.”

Other officers within the Command were advised to avoid unprofessional acts, as they would not be condoned by the Commissioner.

“The CP is using this medium to state that this will serve as deterrent to other tactical squads in the Command, as the Command under his watch will not tolerate or condone any act that is unbecoming of a Police officer,” the police spokesperson added in the statement.

The Command urged residents to cooperate with the police to ensure security in the state.