NCoS dismisses nine officers, retires 25 others over misconduct

THE Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed nine officers and retired 25 others.

The affected officers were sanctioned for acts of misconduct, according to a statement released by National Public Relations Officer of the service, Umar Abubakar, on Sunday.

Abubakar noted that four other officers were issued warning letters over offenses against standard practices, bringing the total number of personnel sanctioned to 38.

“The Corrections boss assures the public that the Service will not relent in ridding its workforce of bad eggs and warns that there would no room for indolence and other acts against discipline in the service,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Controller-General of the NCoS Haliru Nababa also said he would reward hardworking officers who had shown commitment to their jobs.

“He stated that the Reward Fund Unit is fully activated and very soon, staff with exceptional performance will be invited to Abuja to receive rewards for their show of gallantry and dedication to duty.”

Nababa also appreciated members of the public and urged them to be accommodating of offenders who have served sentences and shown remorse.

“The CG appreciates the general public for their cooperation and urged them to accept offenders that have served terms and shown enough penitence in order to break the circle of re-offending,” Abubakar noted.