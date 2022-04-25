NGO calls for end to vaccine preventable diseases

— 1 min read



A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Save the Children has called on all stakeholders to take active measures towards ending childhood death from vaccine preventable diseases (VPD).



The Media and Communication Manager, Save the Children International Nigeria, Kunle Olawoyin, made the call in a statement released on Monday.

The statement which was released in commemoration of the immunisation week stressed the need for vaccination and sensitization in the campaign against VPDs.



“The Interim Country Director of Save the Children International Shannon Ward, said ‘Every child needs to be vaccinated against preventable diseases. These diseases can negatively impact quality of life and cause death.



“We welcome increased emphasis and training for health workers and community members on the many benefits of immunization’” she said.



The World Immunization Week for the year is themed “Long Life for All” and it is commemorated from 24th to 30th April 2022.



According to the statement, the theme is suitable as the global recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic is in progress.



It added that the event aims to promote the collective effort required to improve vaccine usage in order to shield people of all ages from VPDs such as diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles and pneumonia.



This provides an opportunity to achieve Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goal which aims at ensuring healthy living and promoting well-being for all at all ages, the statement said.



The statement also noted that stakeholders and interest groups including community, religious/traditional leaders and private actors have been urged to intensify partnership as they partake in improving health for all.



Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media of Save the Children International, Nigeria, Amanuel Mamo, called on the government to invest more in the health sector.



“We urge the Government of Nigeria to support an increase in domestic investment in the health sector to meet with 15 per cent target of the Abuja Declaration (2001) and ensure that health spending improves child health services, including by removing user fees, reducing non-financial barriers to accessing care, and prioritizing primary health services, among others.



“Focusing on zero-dose children is particularly important because those who are reached with the first vaccine are highly likely to also receive remaining dosages,” he said.



Save the Children International advised the federal and state governments to keep immunization high on their SDG agendas to promote healthy, education, productive and resilient communities.



The organisation also canvassed the need to boost vaccine coverage and secure investment drives to improve vaccine affordability, especially for children and other vulnerable groups.