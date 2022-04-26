- Advertisement -
EJN offers grants to cover marine crisis in Mediterranean Sea

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

Earth Journalism Network (EJN), With support from the Adessium Foundation,  is offering grants to selected journalists to report on overfishing, illegal fishing and the biodiversity crisis in the Mediterranean region.

This initiative marks the upcoming World Biodiversity Day.

Journalists from countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea can apply for reporting grants.

Interested journalists must submit story proposals focusing on themes such as biodiversity loss in the Mediterranean Sea, endangered marine species, marine protected areas, marine pollution, the deep sea, destructive fishing practices, or other issues affecting the Mediterranean Sea.

Five-story grants up to EUR1,000 will be awarded to selected journalists.

Applications are open to journalists working in any medium (online, print, television, radio) and other expert media practitioners with professional reporting experience. We welcome applications from early-career journalists and experienced reporters with a track record of environmental issues.

Groups of journalists are also eligible, but the application must be made in the name of one lead applicant.

EJN says,” Today, with the total population of the Mediterranean countries estimated at around 512 million, and set to grow by another 180 million by 2050, the once abundant Mediterranean sea is at the center of an overfishing crisis”.

Increased fishing capacity has ultimately placed these waters under unsustainable pressure, leading to recent estimates that over 87% of assessed Mediterranean fish stocks are overfished.

The deadline for the application is May 13, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

