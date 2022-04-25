- Advertisement -
The ICIR offers health reporting fellowship

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) with support from the International Budget Partnership (IBP) is inviting applications for its Health Reporting Fellowship.

The programme is designed for journalists in twelve focal states across the six geo-political zones.

The six-month fellowship is supported by the IBP through its SPARK (Strengthening Public Accountability for Results and Knowledge) programme in Nigeria.

The project is open to journalists residing in the selected states with a proven track record reporting the health sector.

Interested journalists will report on issues around two Federal Government health intervention policies: Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the Midwives Service Scheme (MSS).

The organiser says candidates with a minimum of three to five years of experience reporting the health sector and working in print, electronic and online media would be selected from the 12 focal states.

Intending journalists must provide proof of their reporting on health issues in the last six months. Freelance journalists with a proven reporting track record are eligible.

The organiser says that applications are requested only from health reporters in the twelve listed states who meet the stipulated criteria.

The focal states are Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Cross River, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun and Oyo.

Being an equal opportunity provider, the Centre strongly encourages qualified female journalists to apply.

The deadline for application for this project is May 2, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here or by visiting the ICIR website – www.icirnigeria.org.

