Lagos govt reopens Chrisland schools amid investigation into Dubai sex scandal

The Lagos State Government has reopened all Chrisland schools shut down over a sex scandal involving some students of the institution.

This was disclosed in a press statement released by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education Folasade Adefisayo on Saturday morning.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

“The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April 2022,” the statement said.

The state government had shut down all Chrisland Schools in Lagos State on April 18.

The sex scandal took place in Dubai, where students from the elite private school located in Victoria Garden City, Lagos, participated in the World School Games between March 10 and 13.

Following the incident, the school authorities had suspended a female student indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in the “sexual act”.

A statement released by the state government to announce the shut down of the Chrisland schools had said the decision was taken to ensure unhindered investigation.

“The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

“An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month,” the statement said.

The Lagos State Government said the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) would be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students involved in the sex scandal.

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating the incident.

Parents of the students involved in the scandal and members of the school management were summoned by the police during the week.