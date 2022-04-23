- Advertisement -
28.1 C
Abuja

Lagos govt reopens Chrisland schools amid investigation into Dubai sex scandal

Featured News
Amos ABBA
Chrisland
Chrisland School
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

The Lagos State Government has reopened all Chrisland schools shut down over a sex scandal involving some students of the institution.

This was disclosed in a press statement released by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education Folasade Adefisayo on Saturday morning.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

“The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April 2022,” the statement said.

The state government had shut down all Chrisland Schools in Lagos State on April 18.

The sex scandal took place in Dubai, where students from the elite private school located in Victoria Garden City, Lagos, participated in the World School Games between March 10 and 13.

Following the incident, the school authorities had suspended a female student indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in the “sexual act”.

- Advertisement -

A statement released by the state government to announce the shut down of the Chrisland schools had said the decision was taken to ensure unhindered investigation.

“The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

“An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month,” the statement said.

The Lagos State Government said the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) would be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students involved in the sex scandal.

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating the incident.

- Advertisement -

Parents of the students involved in the scandal and members of the school management were summoned by the police during the week.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Calls for Interim Government unconstitutional – Femi Adesina

SPECIAL Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has described calls...
News

Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, passes on

OBA Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, is dead. The monarch passed...
Health and Environment

NHIS organises workshop to strengthen universal health coverage in Kwara 

By Dare Akogun THE National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), as part of its core responsibilities...
Health and Environment

Data show how Nigeria moves at snail pace towards achieving SDGs

GLOBALLY-ENDORSED data have shown how Nigeria struggles to join the rest of the world...
Business and Economy

Lagos fuel tanker fire: Traders count losses

TO many traders and residents in the Ajegunle bus stop area, Lagos, along the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAlaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, passes on
Next articleCalls for Interim Government unconstitutional – Femi Adesina

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.