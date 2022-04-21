Rainforest Journalism Fund offers biodiversity grants

— 1 min read

THE Southeast Asia Rainforest Journalism Fund (RJF) and the Pulitzer Center are offering grants for projects on biodiversity in tropical rainforests.

Proposals should also focus on the impact of exploitation and deforestation on biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Journalists, photographers and other media professionals can apply for grants up to US$10,000.

In addition, proposals must involve collaboration, have a strong and strategic distribution plan, demonstrate attention to editing, reportingnand safety standards, and utilise innovative reporting techniques.

The organisers said that the projects should consider several points.

The points are as follows:

Much of the forest areas, including rainforests in Southeast Asia, are deforested. How has and will this impact biodiversity and conservation? Who is responsible?

- Advertisement -

Rainforests, especially in lowland tropical areas, are rich in biological diversity with flora and fauna. What has been done to protect and conserve biodiversity in these areas?

READ ALSO:

Nigerian rating agency partners Europe’s fintech firm to revolutionise credit risk

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in Lagos

APC pegs presidential election forms at N100 million

APC NEC transfers powers to NWC for 90 days: What it means for the party ahead of 2023 polls

President Buhari beats Yar’Adua’s record − makes 172-day medical trips in two years

- Advertisement -

Millions of people, including Indigenous communities, live near and inside forests. How can local communities that live in the forest benefit from forest biodiversity for food, medicines, and tradition?

Why protecting forest biodiversity is important for climate mitigation and helps regulate resource sustainability such as food, clean water and air, and health.

Issues related to injustice, gender inequality and land rights issues.

RJF says, “Forest biological diversity refers to all life forms found within forested areas and the ecological roles they perform. It encompasses not just trees, but the multitude of plants, animals and microorganisms that inhabit forest areas and their associated genetic diversity”.

The deadline for the submission of applications is April 30, 2022. Interested applicant can apply here.