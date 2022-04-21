29.1 C
Abuja

Rainforest Journalism Fund offers biodiversity grants

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
shutterstock_1791136829
shutterstock_1791136829
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Southeast Asia Rainforest Journalism Fund (RJF) and the Pulitzer Center are offering grants for projects on biodiversity in tropical rainforests.

Proposals should also focus on the impact of exploitation and deforestation on biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Journalists, photographers and other media professionals can apply for grants up to US$10,000.

In addition, proposals must involve collaboration, have a strong and strategic distribution plan, demonstrate attention to editing, reportingnand safety standards, and utilise innovative reporting techniques.

The organisers said that the projects should consider several points.

The points are as follows:

Much of the forest areas, including rainforests in Southeast Asia, are deforested. How has and will this impact biodiversity and conservation? Who is responsible?

- Advertisement -

Rainforests, especially in lowland tropical areas, are rich in biological diversity with flora and fauna. What has been done to protect and conserve biodiversity in these areas?

READ ALSO:

Nigerian rating agency partners Europe’s fintech firm to revolutionise credit risk

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in Lagos

APC pegs presidential election forms at N100 million

APC NEC transfers powers to NWC for 90 days: What it means for the party ahead of 2023 polls

President Buhari beats Yar’Adua’s record − makes 172-day medical trips in two years

- Advertisement -

Millions of people, including Indigenous communities, live near and inside forests. How can local communities that live in the forest benefit from forest biodiversity for food, medicines, and tradition?

Why protecting forest biodiversity is important for climate mitigation and helps regulate resource sustainability such as food, clean water and air, and health.

Issues related to injustice, gender inequality and land rights issues.

RJF says, “Forest biological diversity refers to all life forms found within forested areas and the ecological roles they perform. It encompasses not just trees, but the multitude of plants, animals and microorganisms that inhabit forest areas and their associated genetic diversity”.

The deadline for the submission of applications is April 30, 2022. Interested applicant can apply here.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Presidency defends state pardon for Dariye, Nyame

THE Presidency has defended the state pardon granted to two former governors who were...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Buhari meets with service chiefs, ministers

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with heads of Nigeria's security agencies at the...
National News

Early morning fire guts CBN Makurdi office

A FIRE incident occurred at the Makurdi, Benue State branch of the Central Bank...
Political Parties

PDP rakes in N646 million from sale of forms to 17 presidential aspirants

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has realised a total sum of N646 million from...
Health and Environment

Buhari directs minister to submit progress report on local vaccines production in May

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire to submit a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePresidency defends state pardon for Dariye, Nyame

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.