Niger Speaker bows to pressure, halts planned marriage for 100 orphaned girls

SPEAKER of the Niger State House of Assembly Abdulmalik Sarkindaji has halted plans to marry off 100 orphaned girls in his constituency.

He disclosed this during a press briefing held in the state on Tuesday, May 14.

His decision comes shortly after the Federal Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that she had filed for a court injunction to stop him from continuing with the planned marriage of the orphans, said to have lost their parents as a result of insecurity in the state.

The minister had also petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, over the plan.

In addition to the minister, many Nigerians condemned the decision, arguing that the orphans, who are believed to be children, should be supported to have a promising future rather than being given out in a marriage.

“The Minister has decided to drag me to court over this matter, which I believe is beyond the scope of her office,” the Speaker said on Tuesday.

He told journalists that he had already made funds for the wedding available to the girls’ families through traditional leaders and clerics, but would not withdraw the money.

He also claimed that he only offered to sponsor the marriage due to the poverty confronting them, and not as a constituency project.

Sarkindaji had announced that he would be sponsoring girls’ weddings in the state as a means of “alleviating the suffering of the impoverished.”

The announcement generated a lot of outrage from Nigerians, many of whom demanded that the planned marriage be called off.

The ICIR reported that Kennedy-Ohanenye, in addition to writing that the marriage ceremonies be cancelled, called for an investigation into the ages and willingness of the orphan girls.

“These children must be considered, their future must be considered, the future of the children to come out of their marriage must be considered. So I have gone to court. I have written him a letter and a petition to the IG of Police,” she said on Monday, May 13.

She also stated that her ministry would take up the burden of educating the girls, and train those who would rather learn a skill.

“If for any reason the Speaker tries to do contrary to what I have just mentioned, there will be a serious legal battle between him and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs,” Kennedy-Ohanenye threatened.