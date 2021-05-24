We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) said it had dismissed 20 teachers in public primary schools for certificate forgery and absence from work.

This was contained in a statement by the Board Public Relations Officer Idris Kolo in Minna on Monday.

The statement read that Chairman of NSUBEB Isah Adamu had disclosed that four teachers were dismissed from Gbako, three each from Bida and two others from Lapai Agaie, Katcha and Lavun Local Government Areas.

Adamu noted that two teachers were also dismissed from Mashegu, Munya and Shiroro Local Government Areas respectively.

The chairman said one teacher was dismissed in Kontagora for dereliction of work.

“The decision was taken at the management meeting in furtherance to the board’s determination at ensuring that only those with requisite qualifications and zeal to work are allowed into the teaching profession. The basic level of education is important; we cannot mortgage it for any reason,” the statement read.

Adamu further stated that the board had resolved to flush out all unqualified teachers in public primary schools as part of its measures to restore sanity in teaching and learning at the basic level of education in the state.

He also said that the board was in its first phase of verification and would continue until all the bad eggs were flushed out.

In 2020, the Niger government said it had sacked 80 per cent of its workers in the State’s Ministry of Education.

This was disclosed by the chairman of a screening committee set up by the state government Ibrahim Panti. He stated that the syndicate behind the printing of the fake certificates of the State College of Education, Minna, was arrested by the police.

He also said that five members of staff of the institution had also been arrested by the police over the matter.