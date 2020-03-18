Nigeria confirms 5 new cases of Coronavirus, country now has 8 cases

NIGERIAN has recorded five new cases of Coronavirus, making eight cases of infected persons in the most populous black nation in the world.

The Nigeria Disease Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the announcement via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, disclosing that the new cases have travel history from the United Kingdom and the United States.

In a statement, the NCDC urged the citizens to remain calm, announcing that it was working with the ministry of health to intensify public health response activities across the country.

This is coming shortly after Nigeria announced its third case on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours prior, the country shared that it had identified its third case, a 30-year-old Nigerian woman who arrived from the UK on March 13.

While the government officials promoted their response to the case, a friend of the patient identified as Ayobami on Twitter gave a contrasting account of how the NCDC handled the suspected case.

According to him, the NCDC was slow to respond after his friend contacted them despite her submission on showing symptoms of the virus. The patient was only attended to four days after.

With four confirmed cases in Nigeria, the possibility of an outbreak appears impending.

Recently, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan lamented the lack of testing centres in the whole of southeasternand the northern regions, pointing to the unpreparedness of the country towards battling coronavirus.

Recall that The ICIR earlier did a report showcasing the level of Nigeria’s unpreparedness towards combating coronavirus.

In the report, it was shown that the is no isolation centre in the Federal Capital Territory and two major hospitals in the capital of the country were ill-equipped to manage even a single case of the virus.

Meanwhile, the management of National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) has ordered the immediate close down of all orientation camps across the country over the fear of an imminent spread of novel coronavirus.

A source in Gombe State told The ICIR Wednesday morning that the camp commandant for Gombe State orientation camp Commandant whose name was not given told corps members who are barely one week in the camp for the 2020 Batch A Stream 1 that the camp would close down on Wednesday.