Nigeria faces tough start at World Relays as Tinubu urges athletes to deliver

NIGERIA’S relay teams will face stiff competition at the 8th World Athletics Relays Championship, which kicks off today at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana, with qualification spots for major global events at stake.

The competition features 743 athletes from 40 countries, with Nigeria competing in all six relay events as it seeks to improve on its modest record of two medals — a bronze in 2014 and gold in 2015.

Team Nigeria has been drawn in highly competitive heats, starting with the mixed 4x400m, where it will battle the Netherlands, Jamaica, Poland, China, Japan and Canada in one of the most decisive opening races. Only the top two teams in each heat, alongside the two fastest losers, will qualify for the final and secure World Championship spots.

The Netherlands head into the race as favourites with a personal best of 3:07.43 set at the Paris 2024 Olympics, while Poland (3:09.43) and Jamaica (3:11.06) underline the depth of competition. Nigeria, with a personal best of 3:11.99 and a season’s best of 3:16.13, will rely on a mix of experience and youth.

The squad is expected to feature Chidi Okezie alongside Ezekiel Asuquo, Gafari Badmus, Victor Ime, Samson Nathaniel and Emmanuel Ojeli on the men’s side, while Patience Okon-George leads the women’s team with support from Anita Enaruna, Toheebat Jimoh, Taiwo Kudoro, Jecinta Lawrence and Esther Okon.

In the men’s 4x100m, Nigeria faces another difficult draw in heat three alongside Great Britain, South Africa, Brazil, Ghana, China, India and Northern Ireland. The race is widely regarded as one of the most competitive of the opening round.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland lead with a time of 37.36s, followed by South Africa (37.57s) and Brazil (37.72s), while Nigeria’s best of 37.94s keeps it in contention for qualification.

The Nigerian team is expected to feature Enoch Adegoke, Favour Ashe, James Emmanuel, Chidera Ezeakor and Tejire Godwin. Adegoke, an Olympic finalist with a personal best of 9.98s, brings experience, while Ashe’s 9.94s adds pace to the squad.

Beyond the heats, the United States are expected to set the global standard, with strong competition also coming from Canada and Jamaica, as teams battle for slots at both the 2027 World Championships and the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

Despite the tough draws, the Federal Government has expressed confidence in the team’s chances.

President Bola Tinubu, through the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, urged the athletes to rise to the occasion.

“I want to appeal to you athletes to do this for yourselves, for the country, for your various states, and above all, do this for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The president’s words are always very clear, do well and come back to a grateful nation,” Olopade said after the team’s final training session.

He also stressed the importance of the relays to Nigeria’s sporting success.

“The relays are a big deal because Nigeria at every major multi-sport competition always looks forward to the relays. As you know, this is not just about this relay because it is a qualifier for the World Championship,” he added.