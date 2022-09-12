28.2 C
Abuja

Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflow drops by $2.96bn in Q1 2022

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Central Bank of Nigeria
Central Bank of Nigeria
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIA’s foreign exchange inflow dropped by $2.96 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from the figure in the corresponding period last year.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its first quarter 2022 Economic Report, revealed that the inflow dropped by 14.4 per cent to $17.62bn, from $20.58bn in Q1 2021.

The bank explained that the development was driven by the 16.8 per cent and 12.4 per cent decline in inflows through the CBN and autonomous sources, respectively.

Foreign exchange inflow through the bank, at $7.63bn, fell below the $9.18bn in the preceding quarter.

Similarly, the apex bank revealed that foreign exchange outflow through the economy fell by 10.1 per cent to $10.98bn, relative to the level in the fourth quarter.

It noted that of the total, outflow through the bank amounted to $8.43bn, a decline of 20.3 per cent, relative to $10.58bn in the preceding quarter.

The report revealed that the bank sold $4.86bn worth of foreign exchange to authorised dealers in the first quarter of 2022, but recorded a 5.8 per cent decrease in the sale of foreign currency, compared with the previous quarter.

The report read, ‘Disaggregation shows that foreign exchange sales at interbank/invisibles and Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) windows declined by 16.9 per cent and 10.8 per cent to $0.46bn and $1.79bn,m respectively, relative to the levels in the preceding quarter.”

- Advertisement -

The CBN predicted a positive outlook on continued recovery of oil prices and rebound in manufacturing activities. It also assured of sustained policy support.

However, it noted that persisting insecurity, weak commodity value chain, and infrastructure deficit (including poor electricity supply), were possible headwinds that could undermine the outlook for growth.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Gunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy, policemen feared killed

GUNMEN have reportedly attacked the convoy of Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator, in the Njikoka...
Crime

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee who ingested 92 wraps of cocaine

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Nigerian, Okolie...
News

How petrol price can be lower than projected N482/l after full deregulation

As the Federal government continues to fly the kite on full deregulation of petrol...
Crime

FBI declares Nigerian man wanted over $30m ventilator fraud

A NIGERIAN, Chidozie Collins Obasi, has been declared wanted by the United States Federal...
News

Infrastructure deficit, vandalism hampering FG’s hope of benefiting from Europe’s gas crisis

THE Federal government's hope of exploiting the gas crisis in Europe to boost its...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleGunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy, policemen feared killed

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.