34.1 C
Abuja

Nigeria has 16.7 million voters more than rest of West Africa – INEC

Politics and GovernanceElections
Theophilus Adedokun
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, speaks during a meeting with stakeholders and international election observers on the postponement of Nigeria’s 2019 general elections in Abuja on February 16, 2019. Credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP
CHAIRMAN of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has disclosed that available data indicates that voters in Nigeria are 16.7 million higher than the rest of West Africa.

Yakubu said this at Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday, January 17.

The INEC chairman spoke on preparations for the 2023 general election.

“Based on figures compiled from electoral commissions and interior ministries in West Africa, Nigeria’s current voter population is 16.7 million higher than the 76.7 million registered in all the other countries put together – and there are 14 other elections in the sub-region,” he said.

“This means that a general election in Nigeria is like conducting an election in the whole of West Africa and beyond.”

Yakubu also dismissed speculations that there are plans to postpone or call off the election scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

“We are going ahead to conduct the election as scheduled. We can surmount the challenges and ensure elections continue to get better,” he said.

Speaking on the adoption of technology for the polls, the INEC boss added: “We know that political actors often try to undermine the process by attacking the technology, casting doubts on its suitability, bypassing its use or indeed seeking to undermine its security.

“This informed the early choice of a new voter accreditation technology, using an electronic device called Bimodal Voter Accreditation System.”

He urged voters to shun vote-buying, for a free, fair and credible election.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Stories with punches holding the powerful accountable. His determination to speak out against corruption and influence the conversation in Nigeria, the surrounding region and the continent inspires him.

