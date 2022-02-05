27.9 C
Nigeria loses 630MW of power to Egbin fire outbreak

Harrison Edeh
File Photo: An electricity substation in Nigeria
1min read

 

***TCN says 180MW already restored

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN), on Saturday, said 630 megawatts (MW) of power were lost as a result of inferno that engulfed Egbin power station in Lagos State on Wednesday.

The company also stated that 180 megawatts of power had been restored.

As a result of the inferno, the company explained that it would be embarking on load shedding in the affected Lagos axis

The company also said that the development resulted in the shutdown of all the power generating units at the  station.

With the shutdown of the units, a total of 630MW was removed from the grid, TCN said.

General Manager for Public Affairs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said the removal of 630MW from the grid at the same time meant that TCN had to strive to ensure that it achieved generation load balance to maintain the stability of the grid.

“This it did by reducing bulk electricity to Lagos, to avoid overloading the 330kV lines within the state, while the third unit at the Shiroro Station was tied.”

Mbah also explained that the power station was working to ensure full restoration of its generating units to the grid.

She stressed that TCN would continue the evacuation of generated power from Egbin Power Station as soon as the station resumed power generation.

