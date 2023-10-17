Nigeria offers grant for AI research scheme

THE Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme (NAIRS), launched by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, invites researchers and startups working in AI.

It aims to finance 45 teams of businesses and researchers so that they can pursue additional chances to develop their work and build a sustainable AI ecosystem in Nigeria.

These research areas include agriculture, finance, healthcare, sustainability, utility, education and workforce with up to N5 million grant.

The initiative aims to foster a vibrant and sustainable AI ecosystem in Nigeria by providing financial support to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration among individuals and organisations in the AI industry.

The consortium should include a startup or technology company, a Nigerian academic researcher or a foreign researcher.

Also, research must have a proposal that aligns with the Federal Ministry’s AI priority areas.

The applicant must have a detailed proposal outlining the project and its potential impact on the Nigerian economy.

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 15, 2023. Interested researchers can apply here