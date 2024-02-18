Nigeria out of World Table Tennis Championships

Nigeria is out of World Table Tennis Championship
ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024
Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

NIGERIA’S table tennis teams have been knocked out of the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea.

The Nigerian teams in men’s and women’s categories were ruled out of contention after losing six of their eight group-stage matches.

Nigerian women’s team, pitted against Germany, Slovakia, Poland, and Mexico in group three, could not continue in the tournament after losing three out of the four group-stage matches.

The players, Edem Offiong, Ajoke Ojomu and Esther Oribamishe began their performance at the tournament after losing 3-0 in their first match against Mexico.

They could not match the strength of the Mexicans.

Similarly, during the second and third matches against Slovakia and Germany, the Nigeria women’s team could not pick a point, losing 0-3 in the two encounters.

Although one match against Poland is left to be played on Tuesday, February 20, previous poor results showed that Nigeria’s team is at a disadvantage in getting to the next round.

Also, Nigeria’s men’s category displayed an unimpressive performance, losing three of their four group-stage matches.

Their first match had a mild drama when the country’s poster boy Quadri Aruna was absent, crediting walkover to the opponent- Japan.




    Aruna’s absence took a toll on the men’s team after other players, Olajide Omotayo and Bode Abiodun, could not douse tension, suffering a 3-0 and 3-1 defeat to Chinese Taipei and Madagascar.

    Meanwhile, the men’s last group match against the Czech Republic is billed to be held on Monday, February 20, at the Busan Exhibition Convention Centre (BEXCO).

    Nigeria’s woeful performance on the world stage is becoming a recurring decimal. The ICIR reported how the Nigeria teams lost at the group stage during the World Table Tennis Championships held last year in Lagos.

    Also, this year, The ICIR reported how Nigerian table tennis players lacked quality sporting facilities and exposure to improve their games.

     

     

    Dotun OMISAKIN

