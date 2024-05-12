Nigeria police arrest father for posting daughter’s nudes

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it had arrested a 28-year-old father for allegedly uploading his four-year-old daughter’s nude images and videos on social media.

The NPF disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, May 12, by its public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

It said it received public outcry in response to disturbing images and videos involving a four-year-old child with the Instagram handle @officialsarah_ig, circulating on social media.

Although the NPF did not disclose the name of the father of the girl, it condemned the action and adjudged the content portraying the young child in inappropriate poses, akin to adult content.

It said, “Prima facie investigations indicate the involvement of the child’s father, who has been apprehended by the police at the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters, Edo State Police Command.

“Every necessary measure is being implemented to ensure that justice is swiftly served.”

The Force also said that as the investigation unfolded, it was imperative to establish proactive measures to guide and counsel parents, to prevent the proliferation of such anomalies in our society.

“In light of the above, the Force emphasises the importance of implementing support systems for parents and guardians to protect the safety and well-being of their children.

“It is crucial for caregivers to also prioritise the security of minors and seek assistance or guidance when required,” the NPF urged, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding children and upholding the law.

Checks by The ICIR show that the contents, on the Instagram handle @officialsarah_ig of one Suleman Sarah who has about 8,626 followers as of the time of filing this report, might have been deleted as the page appeared to have been removed.

However, the contents were still on some some social media accounts as of the time of filing this report.

A report by Daily Trust said the man, 28, allegedly took his four-year-old daughter to a hotel, removed her clothes, took her picture and uploaded it on his Instagram handle, @officialsarah_ig, where it raised controversy.