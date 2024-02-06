Nigeria, South Africa, others vie for AFCON’s $7m winning prize

SEMI-FINALISTS at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire are battling to win the tournament’s $7 million prize.

The four semi-finalists are Nigeria, South Africa, Côte D’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Losing semi-finalists will take home $2.5m, almost 300 per cent lower than the winners’ prize money.

Read also:

The ICIR check reveals that the $2.5m prize money for the losing semi-finalists is a 67 per cent increase from what Nigeria’s Super Eagles took home as the winner of the 2013 edition of the tournament.

As actions resume tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7, for the semi-final stage, the semi-finalists will square against each other for continental glory.

Before the commencement of the competition, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced a 40 per cent increase in the prize monies for the AFCON.

A breakdown of the prize monies showed that the AFCON 2023 winner will take home $7 million.

The runners-up will receive $4 million while losing semi-finalists (two teams) will pocket $2.5 million.

Countries that lost in the quarter-finals (Angola, Cape Verde, Mali, and Guinea) will each receive $1.3 million, while the eight teams (Cameroon, Namibia, Mauritania, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea) that lost in round 16 will get $800,000 each.

Also, two teams that settled for third place in their group but failed to advance will receive $700,000, while six teams that finished last in their groups will be awarded $500,000 each.

Semi-final matches

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will battle South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in their quest to claim a fourth continental title, while the host nation Cote d’Ivoire will slug it out against Congo DR in the semi-finals.

Nigeria vs South Africa

Venue: Stade de BOUAKÉ Bouake

Time: 6pm

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Côte d’Ivoire vs Congo DR

Stade Olymipque Alassane Ouattara

Time: 9pm

Boths matches will be played on Wednesday, February 7.