Nigeria, South Africa, others vie for AFCON's $7m winning prize

Sports
File photo: AFCON logo
SEMI-FINALISTS at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire are battling to win the tournament’s $7 million prize.

The four semi-finalists are Nigeria, South Africa, Côte D’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Losing semi-finalists will take home $2.5m, almost 300 per cent lower than the winners’ prize money.

The ICIR check reveals that the $2.5m prize money for the losing semi-finalists is a 67 per cent increase from what Nigeria’s Super Eagles took home as the winner of the 2013 edition of the tournament.

As actions resume tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7, for the semi-final stage, the semi-finalists will square against each other for continental glory.

Before the commencement of the competition, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced a 40 per cent increase in the prize monies for the AFCON.

A breakdown of the prize monies showed that the AFCON 2023 winner will take home $7 million.

The runners-up will receive $4 million while losing semi-finalists (two teams) will pocket $2.5 million.

Countries that lost in the quarter-finals (Angola, Cape Verde, Mali, and Guinea) will each receive $1.3 million, while the eight teams (Cameroon, Namibia, Mauritania, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Egypt, and Equatorial Guinea) that lost in round 16 will get $800,000 each.

Also, two teams that settled for third place in their group but failed to advance will receive $700,000, while six teams that finished last in their groups will be awarded $500,000 each.

Semi-final matches

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will battle South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in their quest to claim a fourth continental title, while the host nation Cote d’Ivoire will slug it out against Congo DR in the semi-finals.

Nigeria vs South Africa

Venue: Stade de BOUAKÉ Bouake

Time: 6pm


    Côte d’Ivoire vs Congo DR

    Stade Olymipque Alassane Ouattara

    Time: 9pm

    Boths matches will be played on Wednesday, February 7.

