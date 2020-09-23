Nigeria to partner WHO, others, for development, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will continue to partner with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and some countries to ensure accelerated development and manufacturing, as well as uninhibited supply of safe and effective Coronavirus vaccines to all.

President Buhari said this on Wednesday while speaking virtually on the first day of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Debate.

“…. Nigeria is committed to working with other member states in the spirit of global cooperation and solidarity to promote human health and general well-being,” he said.

“Nigeria will continue to partner with the WHO and some countries to ensure accelerated development and manufacturing, as well as uninhibited supply of safe and effective Coronavirus vaccines to all.”

He pledged Nigeria’s commitment to working with member states in the spirit of global cooperation and solidarity to promote human health and general well-being.

The theme of this year’s General Assembly is ”The Future We Want, The United Nations We Need: Reaffirming Our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism- Confronting Coronavirus Through Effective Multilateral Action.”

The President described the theme of the General Assembly as most appropriate and timely, noting that it captures the common desire for a renewed and revitalised organisation in need of multilateral approaches to the many challenges facing the world.

”As we reflect on the future we want and the United Nations we need, we must realise that the people of the world not only look up to us: they count on us,” Buhari said.

”If the United Nations system cannot mobilise the world to marshal out a truly effective and inclusive response to the coronavirus pandemic, then the United Nations would have failed in the core mission of giving expression, direction and solution to the yearnings of the international community.”

The Nigerian President further stated that “the future we want must guarantee human rights, human dignity, human prospects and prosperity.

Advertisement

He added that the principles of ‘Leaving No One Behind and Doing No Harm’ must be expressed through accountability, strategic growth initiatives and elimination of threats of all kinds.

President Buhari disclosed that his administration had embarked on measures to ensure national resilience in its quest to provide a future of hope and prosperity for all Nigerians.

”We intend to achieve this through the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan and the Medium Term National Development for the period 2020-2025 and 2026-2030,” he said.

”We expect that these ambitious initiatives will deliver sustainable economic growth and development to Nigeria.

On confronting the Coronavirus pandemic, the Nigerian leader, who stressed the need for effective multilateral actions, expressed concern that the pandemic has devastated the world economy, straining the capabilities of the health systems of many countries, including Nigeria.

”In the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, we prioritised vulnerable groups, including women, children, older persons and the unemployed, in our efforts to provide medical and social assistance to cushion the socio-economic effects of the disease.

”Accordingly, we have expanded our National Social Register, to include an additional 1 million Nigerians. Our National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has been the vehicle for reaching out to the poor and vulnerable members of the Nigerian population, as well as providing cover for over 12 million households,” he said.

Commending the efforts of the UN and the WHO in combating the pandemic, he noted with appreciation the $2 billion Global Response Plan launched by the UN Secretary-General to fund the coronavirus response in the poorest countries.