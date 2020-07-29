© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Nigeria, US sign air transport agreement
THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday agreed to an air transport agreement between Nigeria and the United States at its weekly virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, revealed that Nigeria would take advantage of the agreement to strengthen economic, social and cultural ties with the US.
The Federal Government had signed air agreements with Algeria, Congo, China, Qatar, and Singapore recently, however, Nigeria’s Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with other countries around the world is currently at 92.
A BASA is an air transport agreement between two countries and it liberalises commercial civil aviation services between the concerned nations by allowing designated airlines to operate commercial flights, covering transportation of passengers and cargoes.
“The US has ratified its own and the FEC graciously accepted today to also ratify this agreement. President Buhari signed a valid agreement of air transport service between Nigeria and the US with the attendant benefits for both countries, especially as Nigeria is working towards having its own full national airline,” he said.
