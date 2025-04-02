Nigeria would have been better if I were president – Obi

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said Nigerians would have been experiencing a new lease of life had he been declared the winner of the last presidential poll.

He stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday night.

“By now, you would have been seeing the impact on education visibly. I’m not talking about coming to say on TV, you will be seeing it visibly. I would have even been visiting the schools. In health, we have over 70 per cent of our primary health care not functional, you would have seen the change,” he stated.

While pointing to nearly two years already spent by President Bola Tinubu in power and noting “you can see where we are,” Obi said, “If I were there in two years, you would have seen considerable change in critical areas. I would have tackled corruption head-on. I would have reduced cost of governance. You will see; people will feel it, and those monies invested in critical areas.

“Our primary health care today, 70 per cent are not functional, and we spent over 35 billion in Conference Centre. Which conference? Who is coming to the conference? You need to invest your money properly. You would have seen borrowed money invested in critical areas.”

Obi, who argued that democracy was not functional in Nigeria, insisted that Nigerians should elect only a leader who could deliver the best governance they want.

Speaking on realignments by various political interests ahead of the 2027 election, the former Anambra State governor said he had emphasised that discussions about the country’s future were essential, regardless of any realignments or alliances. He also said he would not be involved in power struggles for personal gain.

“Whatever realignments, whatever coming together, we must discuss the future of this country. I’m not going to be part of wrestling power for power’s sake.

“I want to know that we’re going to do this in order to be able to invest in education, invest in health, and invest in pulling our people out of poverty,” he stated.

The ICIR reports that Obi did not state clearly if he could represent himself as the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which many Nigerians believe is the only way both leaders can wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, led by Tinubu.

Tackling corruption in Nigeria

He described corruption as the bane of the nation and declared that any president not involved in the menace in Nigeria could reduce it by 50 per cent.

He said all it would take to stop corruption in the country was to put someone who was not corrupt at the helm of affairs.

“The only thing I can tell you is that what is happening can be turned around with a competent leader that has the capacity and compassion to serve because we have low-hanging fruit.

“There’s nothing in following the rule of law; there’s nothing in ensuring orderliness; there’s nothing in fighting corruption. You know, people say it’s difficult. It is not. If you are not involved, you reduce it by 50 per cent. There’s nothing in investing in critical areas of development.”

Obi stressed that the first thing for a government to resolve is the security of life and property and the rule of law.

State of emergency in Rivers

The former Anabra governor disagreed with the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State in March.

“Capital, no. You cannot take the action that has been taken in Rivers State for what happened. There’s a clear path to dealing with that issue.

“Rivers State for the past two years have become ungovernable for obvious political reasons and interests.

“I’ve been a governor, and I have left government. I had an issue with the person who replaced me, my successor, but for God’s sake, the state is far more important than anybody. We have a governor. He should be allowed to govern,” he stated.

Obi emphasised that intimidating governors ahead of the 2027 elections was unacceptable. He pointed out that governors would seek re-election based on their performance, plans, and the will of Nigerians, not coercion.

He also highlighted the democratic principle of one vote per person, stressing that intimidation undermined this fundamental right and expressed concerns that intimidating leaders and voters was undemocratic.

Reacting to the voice vote by the Senate to confirm emergency rule in Rivers State, Obi said the decision showed that Nigerian political space was designed not to have opposition.

“Opposition doesn’t exist here. If you want to look at where opposition is, you compare us with other countries with similar trajectories,” he stated.

He said that if he were president, he would build a viable democratic system and a functioning democracy with a thriving opposition.

This will ensure that opposition parties have the resources and support they need to effectively hold the government accountable.

To achieve this, he said he would consider implementing measures such as proportional representation, which allows opposition parties to have a voice in the legislature.