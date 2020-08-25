Nigerian Air Force kills ‘several’ ISWAP members, key leaders in Borno

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the Operation HAIL STORM has destroyed and killed several key Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders and their fighters in Borno State.

John Enenche, a Major General and Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement.

According to him, the incident took place on Monday August during a massive simultaneous air strikes at Kirta Wulgo and Sabon Tumbun, two settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad where key leaders of the terrorists were also killed.

He further said the operation was carried out following credible human intelligence gathered by the Force that the ISWAP leaders were taking refuge at Sabon Tumbun and Kirta Wulgo that serves as their administrative headquarters and training camp.

“The missions were conducted on the heels of credible Human Intelligence reports indicating that some ISWAP leaders and fighters had relocated to Sabon Tumbun due to the impact of the recent air strikes at the nearby island settlement of Tumbuma Baba,” Enenche said.

“Similarly, up to 15 high ranking ISWAP Commanders along with scores of their fighters were harboured at Kirta Wulgo, which serves as administrative headquarters and training camp for ISWAP.”

He stated further that the Air Task Force dispatched an enhanced force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the two locations scoring devastating hits leading to the elimination of several of the terrorists.

“Prominent terrorists’ leaders, including Abu Imraana, ISWAP Naval Commander, as well as Mallam Ibrahim and Mallam Abba, are believed to be among the many ISWAP casualties,” he said.